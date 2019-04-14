WINDHAM - Lawrence "Larry" C. Lingard, 71, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Scarborough. The son of Ray and Lucille (Williams) Lingard, he was born in Farmington on Jan. 14, 1948. He was 1966 graduate of Jay High School, Jay Maine. He was a member of the Naval Reserve during high school. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He entered active duty with the Navy on June 21, 1966. He served on board the USS Mauna Loa AE-8, an ammunition vessel, operating in the Gulf of Tonkin and the South China Sea. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, the Viet Nam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, The Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his service. He was released from Active Duty on June 20, 1968.After returning to civilian life he began taking business classes at the University of Maine in Augusta receiving his Associate's Degree. After college he entered a computer networking training program at the G. H. Bass Co. of Wilton. He was trained on the job as Systems Architect which would become his career path for many years.He spent a short time working in Vermont when he was transferred to Dunham Brothers. Upon returning to Maine, he held positons at several of Maine's largest employers. These companies include Bath Iron Works, L.L. Bean, Maine Medical Center, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Maine. He helped these companies setup their computer networks before he retired as a Senior Network Architect. During his tenure with L. L. Bean he moved to Portland where he raised his family.He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed being on his computer and also liked to fish. He spent time watching football. He enjoyed the many relationships he developed while living at the Unity Gardens Complex in North Windham. In later life he was very thankful for the services of the Veterans' Administration.He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Mildred Dresser, Ronald King, Elizabeth Cushing, Jeanne Oakes, Ray Merle Lingard, Janet Dickey, Vivian Rouselle, and David Lingard.Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer of Portland, three sons, Daniel and his wife Jessica of Auburn, James of Berwick, and Christopher and his wife Raime of Palm Springs, Calif.; six grandsons; sisters, Marcia K. Acker and her husband Howard Acker of New Port Richie, Fla. and Lillian S. Lingard-Libby and her husband Wayne Libby of Gorham.Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 40 Windham Center Rd., Windham, with reception to follow. Internment will take place on a later date at the Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta.Please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com to view Larry's tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lawrence's name to the: Maine Veteran's Home of Scarborough 290 U. S. Route #1 Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 14, 2019