Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AUGUSTA - Lauriston (Larry) G. Day, 76, of Monmouth, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019 after suffering a major stroke. He was born in Portland on Sept. 17, 1942, the son of Malcolm and Henrietta (Roderick) Day.Larry graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960. He later went to work for Hahnel Brothers of Lewiston, where he worked for over 40 years until his retirement in 2003. Larry married Mary-Jo Cayer in Rumford on May 14, 1983. They made their home in Monmouth in his grandmother's house, where he spent his summers as a child. He always considered Monmouth his true home.He was an avid military collector for over 50 years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean Islands with his wife and friends. He was a member of the Ashlar Lodge #105 A. F. & A. M. of Auburn and the Monmouth Fish and Game.Larry is survived by his wife; Mary-Jo Day of Monmouth; daughter, Sharon Day of Monmouth, sons, Michael Day and wife Karen of North Monmouth, and Jeffrey Day and wife Rochelle of York, Pa.; his grandchildren; Stephanie, Marisa, Ryan, Katie, Joshua, Brandon, and two very special grandchildren Tia and Tyler, whom he got to spend some amazing times with; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Gregory Day. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:







AUGUSTA - Lauriston (Larry) G. Day, 76, of Monmouth, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019 after suffering a major stroke. He was born in Portland on Sept. 17, 1942, the son of Malcolm and Henrietta (Roderick) Day.Larry graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960. He later went to work for Hahnel Brothers of Lewiston, where he worked for over 40 years until his retirement in 2003. Larry married Mary-Jo Cayer in Rumford on May 14, 1983. They made their home in Monmouth in his grandmother's house, where he spent his summers as a child. He always considered Monmouth his true home.He was an avid military collector for over 50 years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean Islands with his wife and friends. He was a member of the Ashlar Lodge #105 A. F. & A. M. of Auburn and the Monmouth Fish and Game.Larry is survived by his wife; Mary-Jo Day of Monmouth; daughter, Sharon Day of Monmouth, sons, Michael Day and wife Karen of North Monmouth, and Jeffrey Day and wife Rochelle of York, Pa.; his grandchildren; Stephanie, Marisa, Ryan, Katie, Joshua, Brandon, and two very special grandchildren Tia and Tyler, whom he got to spend some amazing times with; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Gregory Day. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com Per the request of the family there will be no service. A celebration of his life will take place in July. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth.In lieu of flowers,if desired, contributions may be made to:Monmouth Fish and GameAssociationAttn: Youth ProgramPO Box 502Monmouth, Maine 04259 Funeral Home Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home

707 Main St

Monmouth , ME 04259

(207) 933-4444 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close