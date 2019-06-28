Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lauris L. Monk. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

BENTON - Lauris L. Monk, 84, passed away June 26, 2019 at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville. He was born July 24, 1934 in Clinton, the son of Oscar and Ila (McNally) Monk.



He graduated from Clinton High School and the University of Maine Orono. On June 23, 1956, he married Barbara Clukey in Clinton. He spent most of his life farming and teaching and also worked for General Electric and Edwards.



Lauris was a past member of the Clinton Lion's Club and loved Nascar, local raceways, Boston Celtics and college Basketball.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara (Clukey) Monk of Benton; son, Brian Monk and wife, Melanie of Skowhegan, daughter, Laurie McLellan and husband, David of Benton; two granddaughters, Ashley Bouwkamp and husband, David of Virginia, Christina Monk of Topsham; two grandsons, David Monk of China, Brian Monk II of Benton; two great-granddaughters, Alana Monk of Waterville, Bellamie Monk of Clinton, two great-grandsons, Aiden Bouwkamp of Virginia, Kamden Bouwkamp of Virginia.



The family wishes to express a special thank you to Ayla from Beacon Hospice and the nurses and certified nurse's aides at Lakewood Continuing Care Center, Rehabilitation Unit for the support and comfort with his end of life journey.



A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lauris's memory to the



, New England Division



One Bowdoin Mill Island



Suite 300



Topsham, ME 04086-1240







