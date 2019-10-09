VASSALBORO - Laurianne Y. Rodrigue, 80, of Riverside Drive, died Oct. 2, 2019 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.
She was born in Augusta on Nov. 12, 1938, the daughter of O'Neil Ayotte and Martha (Roy) Ayotte.
Prior to her retirement, Laurianne Rodrigue was a self-employed beautician for many years.
Surviving her are her brothers, Bertrand Ayotte and Daniel Ayotte of Augusta; daughter, Tracy L. Steinmeyer and her husband Douglas R. Steinmeyer of Sidney, son, Jean L. Rodrigue of Englewood, Fla.; grandchildren, Amy Case, Cory Rodrigue, Heidi Gow, Patrick Turgeon, Emily Steinmeyer, Allison Steinmeyer and Jacob Steinmeyer. She also had two great-granddaughters, Kayleen Crandall and Alexandra Marchand; was a fond aunt to many; and had a large extended family spread all across the U.S.
Laurie had a love for tennis, travel, and any good mystery book. She read her bible daily and had an unwavering faith.
The family is holding a private gathering; however there will be no public visiting hours or public service scheduled. Laurianne will be buried alongside her parents at St. Bruno Cemetery in Van Buren, as was her final wish.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Memorial donations may be made to Alfond Center for Cancer Care at
https://give.mainegeneral.org/page.aspx?pid=375
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 9, 2019