Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Viewing 10:00 AM Notre Dame Catholic Church 116 Silver St. Waterville , ME Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame Catholic Church 116 Silver St. Waterville , ME Memorial Gathering Following Services Notre Dame Catholic Church church hall

WATERVILLE - Sr. Laurette Levasseur, CSJ, 89, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Mount St. Joseph, Waterville, She was born in Lewiston on March 27, 1930, the daughter of Odilon and Rose (Roy) Levasseur.



She attended St. Peter's School and St Dominic High School in Lewiston. She graduated from the Academy of St. Joseph in South Berwick. She obtained her B.A. degree from La Mennais College in Alfred and a M.A. from the College of St. Rose in Albany, NY. She prepared for pastoral ministry at the International Centre for religious Education in London, Ontario.



Sr. Laurette entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyons in 1950. She served at Holy Family Parish in Lewiston as a teacher, principal, part time religious education coordinator and as a member of the Pastoral Team from 1977 to 1981. From 1959 to 1965 she ministered at St.



John the Baptist School in Winslow as a teacher and principal. From 1982 to 1987, Sr. Laurette was Pastoral Associate at Our Lady of Peace Parish, Berwick. She also served on the Diocesan Council of Religious and on the Diocesan Human Relations Board.



Sr. Laurette loved her congregation and rendered multiple services in Maine, as local superior, directress of formation, provincial team member, provincial superior, provincial treasurer and as archivist. She attended the General Chapter of the Congregation from 1969 to 2005. (in France, Switzerland, Mexico, Rome and Spain.) At the General level of the Congregation, She served in Lyons as General Assistant and General Treasurer and later as General Superior. This offered her multiple opportunities to meet her sisters in France, India, Greece, Lebanon, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico and the U.S.A. For health reasons, she moved to Mount Saint Joseph in November 2009, where she participated in all activities and continued to live life fully.



Sr. Laurette was predeceased by her Mom and Dad, Rose and Odilon Levasseur, a stepmother, Claudia Levasseur; brother, Robert and a sister, Muguette Chaloux.She is survived by two sisters, Jeannine Levasseur, CSJ and Doris Bourque, CSJ, Lay Associate, both of Lewiston and a brother, Norman and sister-in-law, Doris of North Carolina, as well as a sister-in-law, Ann Levasseur of California. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.



The Sisters of Saint Joseph wish to express their gratitude to the nursing staff of Mount St. Joseph for their compassion and kindness as they cared for Sr. Laurette.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. There will be viewing one hour prior to Mass at Notre Dame Catholic Church and following the Mass a reception will be in the church hall. Burial will be in St. Peters and Paul Cemetery, Lewiston



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A guestbook may be signed in the back of the church or online at



In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations in Sister Laurette's memory may be sent to the:



Ministry Fund of the Sisters of Saint Joseph 80 Garland Rd.



Winslow, ME 04901







