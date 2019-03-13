Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Virginia (Walker) Toothaker. View Sign

FAYETTE - Laura Virginia (Walker) Toothaker, 97, Boston Post Cane holder for Phillips, Maine, passed peacefully at the home of her youngest son, Richard, in the early morning hours of Monday March 11, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1922, in Avon, a daughter of Dana and A. Edith (Hinkley) Walker. She was salutatorian of the Phillips High School, class of 1939. She was a devoted mother who raised five sons and faithfully served her beloved hometown of Phillips as town manager for 36 years, retiring at the "young age" of 84. She also served as a volunteer EMT and board member for AMPS Ambulance Service for over 20 years. Laura was also a woman of strong faith. She was a member of the Phillips Congregational Church and was a 50 year member of the church choir; choir rehearsals were often held at her home on the River Road on Thursdays. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the 8 & 40. In her early 90s, she received the State of Maine Auxiliary "Person of the Year" Award. Prior to her failing eyesight, she enjoyed daily crossword puzzles and was a very serious cribbage enthusiast. For so long as she was able, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading and she always enjoyed caring for God's creatures, welcoming birds at her feeders and deer at her son's home.She is loved by her three surviving sons, Dana of Strong, David of Florida and Richard of Fayette; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; a grateful community and lifelong collection of friends.She was predeceased by two sons, Virgil and Everett; a brother, Everett Walker, three sisters, Ethel Bubier, Margaret Bachelder and Bessie Walker. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday May 10, at 11 a.m., from the Phillips Congregational Church., with Rev. Susan Tierney officiating. Following services, a comfort reception, hosted by the hospitality committee, will be held at the Avon Community Hall. All are welcome. Private family committal at the Evergreen Cemetery, Phillips. You are invited to share a memory or kind word on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com . Cremation and memorial service arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington. Her family suggests remembrance gifts be given to the church atP.O. Box 273,Phillips, ME 04966c/o Church Moderator,Mary Dunham. Funeral Home Wiles Remembrance Centers

137 Farmington Falls Road

Farmington , ME 04938

