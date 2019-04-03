SKOWHEGAN - Laura L. White, 44, of Skowhegan, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday March 31, 2019 in Skowhegan.
She was born Dec. 30, 1974 in Lewiston, the daughter of Richmond W. Fenderson and Frances E. (Durette) Fenderson.
She graduated from Edward Little High School in Lewiston, she then entered the United States Air Force, where she served in Alaska. She later received her associate degree in criminal justice from Kaplan University.
Laura married Peter White on Sept. 30, 2012 on Bailey's Island.
Laura worked in Direct Care Support for people with disabilities for 10 years, then she worked for the VA Tele Health for a couple of years in Lewiston.
She loved her flower gardens, she enjoyed gardening and landscaping, doing crafts, making jams and spending time on the coast.
She leaves her husband, Peter of Skowhegan; her father, Richmond Fenderson and his wife, Danielle of Poland; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother and her sister Kathy Fenderson.
A private graveside will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.
Donations may be made in Laura's memory to the
Somerset Humane Society,
P.O. Box 453,
Skowhegan, Maine 04976.
Smart & Edwards Funeral Home
183 Madison Ave
Skowhegan, ME 04976
(207) 474-3357
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 3, 2019