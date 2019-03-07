Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura F. (Reed) Stevens. View Sign

OAKLAND - Laura F. (Reed) Stevens, 94, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019, at Lakewood Continuing Care in Waterville within minutes after visiting with her loving family. She was born Nov. 16, 1924, in Augusta, the daughter of Harold and Ethelyn (Morrill) Reed. She worked for over 45 years at the Diamond Match and Cascade Woolen Mill in Oakland until her retirement in 1987. She was a life member of the The Decker-Simmons Post 51 American Legion Auxiliary, VFW, GAR and DAV. She belonged to the Oakland Parks Recreation Seniors since its beginning and loved her adopted children. She was married to Gerald L. Stevens Sr. for 53 years until his death on Dec. 20, 1995, and together they raised 10 children and were so proud of how they all completed their education and the career paths they had chosen.A few of her passions were watching the Boston Red Sox , New England Patriots and traveling in her younger years to California, New York, and especially the ocean with her friends and family. She is survived by her children, Judy Nichols (Bob French), Pamela Chartrand, Barbara (Rick) Haskins, Donna (Steve) Bolduc, Randy (Diana) Stevens, Jeffrey (Lisa) Stevens, Barry and Scott Stevens, adopted son Doug Foster, daughters-in-law, Brenda Stevens, AnnMarie Stevens and Laurie Thomas; 18 grandchildren; 26 great- grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; her adopted granddaughter Trudy Albair; several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; husband Gerald; sons David and Stevie, infant daughter Faith; grandson Lloyd York Jr.; sisters Leila Luce and Maxine Gallagher, brothers Robert, Edmond (Buzzy) and Thomas Reed and adopted daughter Sandra O'Neal. The family would like to thank the staff at Lakewood for all the special care Laura received during her stay.A memorial service is planned for May 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery Chapel, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made in Laura's name to the:



Oakland Parks Recreation Seniors, c/o Eric Seekins, P.O. Box 187, Oakland, ME 04963







445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

