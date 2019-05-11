OAKLAND - On Dec. 7, 2018, Larry Young, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at the Maine Veteran's Home in Augusta.
Larry was born in Concord, to Florence (Garland) and the late Denman Young. He graduated from Williams High School in Oakland in 1946, and married the love of his life, Lucille (Belanger), in 1949.
After working a variety of jobs, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951. His career as a meteorologist technician led to postings across the U.S., including Missouri, Oklahoma and New York, and in countries such as Korea and Turkey. It was while serving in Vietnam, in 1969, that Larry earned a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service and achieved the rank of MSgt before his retirement in 1972. Larry then began working on his second career as a teacher, earning his bachelor's degree in education from the University of Maine. He happily taught remedial math at Williams Jr. High School in Oakland until his second retirement in 1989.
In his spare time, Larry enjoyed reading during the winter and spending as much time as he could outdoors in the warmer months. He was an avid angler and hunter and found great pleasure in sharing the bounty of his beautiful vegetable gardens with friends and neighbors. He loved the community of Oakland and proudly served as a member and president of the Lion's Club for many years, helping with events like fishing derbies and the annual Christmas tree sale.
His wife, Lucille; parents; several brothers and a sister, predeceased Larry.
He is survived by his daughters and their partners, Laurie and Arnold Emerson of Biloxi, Miss., Amy and Philip Kuns of Nashua, N.H., and Beth Bowden and Alick Andreades of Augusta; sisters, Joyce Murray of Smithfield and Mavis Brown of Fairfield; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry's family offer their most profound thanks and appreciation to the staff of the Maine Veteran's Home for their kindness, love and support over the last few years of his life.
Funeral services and interment will be at Lewis Cemetery in Oakland at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18.
Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Maine Veteran's Home at mainevets.org or the at .
Published in Central Maine on May 11, 2019