OAKLAND - My loving husband, Larry Hughes, 80 years of age, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Waterville, Maine on August 2, 1938, to Joseph and Pauline Hughes. After graduating from Waterville High in 1957, he spent two years in the Navy.



On Nov. 11, 1961, he married Gloria Therrien of Skowhegan, Maine. They were married 57 wonderful years and blessed with two children, a son Jeffrey and a daughter JoAnna.



He was a member of the



For 35 years Larry enjoyed summers at his camp on McGrath Pond with family and friends who visited often. He also enjoyed ice fishing and snowmobiling in the winter. For the last 25 years he and his wife were blessed to have a winter home in Punta Gorda, Fla. He also was a member of the Augusta Country Club and the Punta Gorda Deep Creek Club in Florida which brought him many hours of enjoyment and some frustration!



His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, Gloria and children Jeffrey and JoAnna.



In later years, he was one of the "Old Geezers" that met for coffee at Tim Hortons or McDonalds where they solved the world's problems.



Larry is survived by his wife Gloria; son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Laura of Bradenton, Fla., his daughter JoAnna of Waterville and partner Amadeo (Mayo); grandchildren Joey and wife Kaitlyn of Florida, Katie and partner Bernard of Florida, Krysta and partner Elbert of Waterville, Calvin of Waterville; sisters Shirley Hughes of Clark Fork, Idaho, Charlotte Lalime of Winslow, Lois Anne Crawford of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.



Larry was predeceased by his father Joseph; his mother Pauline; and second Mother Marita.



His family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center for their loving and attentive care. A very special thanks to Dr. David Preston for the care Larry received through all his medical issues. God Bless you Dr. Preston.



A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Blessed Hope Church in Waterville at 11:00 a.m. A light lunch will be served following the celebration. A private burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







