Larry was born in Albion, the son of Maynard and Viola Giles and attended Waterville High School.



He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife, Mona Agnes DeRosby of 28 years; and his stepson, Steven D. Hardy.



Larry is survived by his son, Bryon Giles of Norridgewock and daughter, Misty LaCroix and her husband, Rodney LaCroix of Waterville; two grandchildren, Brandon Giles and his wife, Mary of Florida, Brittney Guimond of Rockland; one special great-granddaugher, Brooklynn Giles of Florida. Larry is survived by one brother, Gary Giles and his partner, Lottie Dodge of Vassalboro, two sisters, Marion "Mary" D'Auteuil and her husband, Albert of Sidney, Nancy LaBrecque of Waterville; and several nieces and nephews.



A date for Larry's celebration of life will be at a later date in July.







Published in Central Maine on May 25, 2019

