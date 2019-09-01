Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lana Hebert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BANGOR/EXETER - Lana Hebert Leighton, loving mother, teacher, wife, and friend, passed in the early morning hours of August 28, 2019.



The eldest of five, Lana was in born in Waterville on Dec. 12, 1953 to Leta and Laurence Hebert. A 1972 graduate of Winslow Highschool, Lana earned her Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from UMaine Machias, and later her M.A. from UMaine in Orono. She taught Kindergarten and Special Education across several Maine schools, and served as Principal of Bradford Elementary during a 40-year career that filled her heart.



Filling her soul were her two beloved children, Aaron Hartwell and Kelly Hartwell. In 2005, her grandson, Michael was born. He brought her joy every day.



In 1998, Lana joined a women's barbershop chorus, through which she forged several friendships. She and 3 other chorus members established the quartet, "Out on a Whim." Through music, she met her husband, Wayne. Together, they began the quartet, "On Occasion," which performed at area churches. Wayne proposed in the garden of Norwich Castle, in his England hometown. They were married on Christmas Eve, 2004. When not singing, they loved exploring Maine's coast, collecting sea glass.



Lana was blessed with a tremendous circle of friends, including her church-family at East Orrington Congregational and members of her oncology team, especially Dr. Sarah Sinclair. Their unparalleled support during her journey with cancer was received with profound gratitude.



Lana is survived by her husband Wayne; children, Aaron and fiancée Alexis, Kelly and partner Ben, stepdaughter Victoria; grandsons Michael, Ethan, and Asa. She is also survived by mother Leta Ryder and spouse Roger Gautier; siblings and their spouses, Lee and Debbie Hebert, Lisa Hebert and Dennis, Linda and Chip Hichborn, Darrell Leighton and Alberto, Debbie Leighton; former spouse and father of her children, William; many nieces, nephews; and dear friends.



Lana was predeceased by her father, Laurence, and brother, Larry Hebert.



A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at East Orrington Congregational Church, 38 Johnson Mill Rd., Orrington, with Rev. Carl Schreiber, pastor, officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to share conversation and refreshments in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bangor. Condolences to the family may be expressed at



Those wishing to remember Lana in a special way may make gifts in her memory to:



Lafayette Cancer Center



c/o Northern Light



Health Foundation



PO Box 931



Bangor, ME 04402-0931 or:



Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,



450 Brookline Ave.



Boston, MA 02215 or:



East Orrington



Congregational Church



38 Johnson Mill Rd.



Orrington, ME, 04474







