AUGUSTA - L. Lorraine Robichaud, 91, died Thursday April 11, 2019 at MaineGeneral Medical Center's Alfond Center for Health in Augusta following a brief illness. She was born in Augusta, on Aug. 2, 1927, the daughter of the late Evangelist J. Robichaud and the late Evelyn (Toulouse) Robichaud.Lorraine was a graduate of St. Augustine School and Cony High School, class of 1945 and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church of St. Michael Parish in Augusta. For many years she taught CCD for the parish.Lorraine was employed by Beneficial Finance Corp. for many years until it closed. She then went on to Depositor's Trust Co., now Key Bank, from which she retired.Lorraine's passion was golf. She became a member of Augusta Country Club at the age of 17 and maintained that membership until the age of 80. She made many, many lifelong friends at ACC and surely she will golf with them again in heaven.She had two holes-in-one during her golf career. She also played for many years with Maine State Golf Association.We hope that her heaven is a golf course, that she has a low handicap, that nothing hurts and she straightens out her swing…or maybe not.For many years she was active in St. Agnes Circle Daughters of Isabella on local, state and national levels.She was also a member of Maine Bankers Association, Cushnoc Senior Citizens Club and AARP.Lorraine was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Raymond G. Robichaud and his wife, Mary (Roy) Robichaud, her niece, Sharon (LeClair) Lessard and her nephew, Fr. James Robichaud.She is survived by her sister, Theresa Robichaud LeClair Bennett; and nieces Lynda (LeClair) Gifford and husband, Wayne, Deborah (LeClair) Poulton and husband, Randy, Susan (Robichaud) Dumont and husband, Mark and Kathy Robichaud McNamara. She is also survived by another generation of great-nephews and great-nieces; and the newest generation of two great-great-nephews and one great-great-niece and another on the way. There are also many cousins and second cousins who survive her.We particularly want to thank Lynda and Brenda for their help and kindness.She was much loved and will be missed by all who knew her.There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday April 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will be at a later date in Holy Family Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at







