SKOWHEGAN and Fort Myers, Fla. - Krista Marie (Guerrero) Lizak, 48, passed away peacefully April 30, 2019, at a Bangor hospital. She was born April 20, 1971, in Okinawa, Japan, the daughter of John J. and Sandra R. (Seeley) Guerrero.
Krista attended schools in Montgomery, Ala. and Fort Myers, Fla. She was a very artistic person and enjoyed music. Krista was a very caring individual to many people throughout her life.
Krista was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lizak; and her father, John J. Guerrero Jr.
She is survived by her mother, Sandra Guerrero; her children, Aaron, Andrew, ShaeiLei, and Sariah; brothers, Sean and Morgan; grandchildren, Ryleigh Katheryn and Jase; and many extended family members.
A celebration to remember Krista's life will be held in Fort Myers, Fla., in the summer. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Memorial-Alternatives.com
Published in Central Maine on May 4, 2019