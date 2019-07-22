Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM China Legion Hall Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTH CHINA - Kevin J. Casey, 56, of South China, passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Augusta on Oct. 27, 1962 to parents, Leola (Woodworth) Casey and Kenneth D. Casey of Windsor.



Kevin was a devoted husband, stepdad, grandfather and friend. He was a talented guitarist and song writer who played with multiple bands over the years including, Norm and the Storm. Kevin enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends. He will forever be remembered for his patience and kindness.



Kevin was predeceased by his mother, Leola M. Sperl, his father, Kenneth D. Casey; and brother, Greg Casey.



He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Karen Casey; his stepdaughter, Amy Hoague Naegely and husband, Jake Naegely of Vassalboro, stepson, Michael Hoague and wife, Kathleen Wermuth Hoague of Windsor; four grandchildren, Luke, Harper, Lydia, and Hadley; a brother, Kenneth Mark Casey of South China, and two sisters, Kimberly Casey of South China and Kendra Casey; a niece, Sara Casey and nephew, Christopher Casey.



A special thanks to mother-in-law, Elaine Beaulieu of Augusta and family, friends and caregivers for support.



The family will hold a celebration of life at the China Legion Hall on Sunday, August 4, from 1-3 p.m. Published in Central Maine from July 22 to July 23, 2019

