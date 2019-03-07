Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin D. Butak. View Sign

WAYNE - Kevin D. Butak, 60, of Wayne, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a short illness.Kevin was born May 6, 1958, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the son of John and Patricia (Shunney) Butak. Kevin has worked hard all his life, starting with helping his mom in her businesses when he was a kid, to owning a landscaping company when he was in his early 20s, to joining the management team at Quaker Oats in Vermont, where he met his wife, Marianne. He was able to stay home for eleven years raising their four children, and they had a wonderful time! They moved, following work with Quaker Oats, from Vermont to Florida to Illinois, and then decided to purchase a business and move back to Maine, where Marianne had family roots. Kevin and Marianne bought Bagel Mainea in 2001 and ran it for 17 years. Kevin worked continuously to make Bagel Mainea a great success, and treasured the friends they made while working there. Kevin's family was the center of his life, and his joy and contentment and peace were centered in seeing them happy and well. In his spare time Kevin enjoyed fishing, travelling with Marianne, being outdoors, and seeing his children, whom he loved dearly.Kevin is predeceased by his parents.He is survived by his wife, Marianne; his children, Jessica Blase, Kevin C. Butak, Amanda Butak Mottram and her husband, Ellic, and Megan Butak; his grandchildren, Aerland Mottram, Adam and Ryan Blase and his brothers, Michael Butak, Cliff Butak, and sisters, Tina Butak and Carol Anderson.A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m., at the Manchester Community Church. Guests are welcome at the Butak home after the service, at 85 Lord Road in Wayne.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

