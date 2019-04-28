Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth R. Hoehlein. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Visitation Following Services Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROME - Kenneth R. Hoehlein, 69, died unexpectedly, Sunday, April 21, 2019, while out in his boat fishing.He was born Aug. 22, 1949, in Jamaica, N.Y., the son of Kenneth and Anne (Rahtes) Hoehlein.Ken grew up in New York and graduated from Holy Cross High School and earned his bachelor's degree in special education from St. Louis University. He taught special needs kids for a number of years before changing careers and becoming an internet/telephone account executive, most recently for Consolidated Communications (formerly known as Fairpoint) until his retirement in 2018.Ken loved to fish and especially enjoyed bass tournaments. He was a Facebook fanatic, big jokester, and was a very social guy. He looked forward to annual performances at the Maine State Music Theater and he loved to travel. His friends were friends for life. He had many friends in St. Louis where he spent many of his young to middle adult years after high school. He came to Maine in 2000, and established numerous connections in the community. His favorite band was the Cowboy Junkies and he was especially fond of Margo Timmins vocals.He was on the board of directors and a member of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and had active involvement on the Mid-Maine bass subcommittee. He is survived by his fiancé, Dianne Raymond of Rome; her daughter, Eve Bull of Ellsworth; her son, Leo Raymond of Oakland and their families; four sisters, Patricia Hoehlein Kochick and Ellen Hoehlein Henry, both of Florida, Catherine Hoehlein Cottingham of California, and Marianne Hoehlein Nardi of New York and their families; and many extended family and friends.A celebration of Ken's life will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. Visiting hours will follow until 8 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







Donations in Ken's memory to support Maine Special Olympics may be made online to:www.gofundme.com/ken-hoehlein-and-maine-special-olympics-tournament

