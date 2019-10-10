Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth J. Clukey. View Sign Service Information Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Dexter - Dexter 61 Main Street Dexter , ME 04930 (207)-924-6890 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Dexter - Dexter 61 Main Street Dexter , ME 04930 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anne's Catholic Church Dexter , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DEXTER - Kenneth J. Clukey, 59, was born Feb. 20, 1960, in Dexter during a huge snowstorm and passed away gently with the falling leaves on Oct. 8, 2019 at his beautiful new home in Hollis. He was a son of Nelson and Rita (Chabot) Clukey.



A fixture in Dexter for years, Ken logged many miles on foot in all seasons and on his bicycle in better weather. He loved being outdoors and wore through many pairs of sneakers and winter boots. Everyone in the Dexter area knew him and he loved to socialize with everyone he met. He was fascinated by firetrucks, construction equipment, tractors and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He would locate any projects going on in town and be there to watch the progress and talk with the guys. Almost daily, Ken could be seen sweeping at the local Agway store.



Ken attended the Little Red School House in Dover-Foxcroft, riding from Dexter to school with Edith Stone and her daughter, Jayne. He made many friends there and loved working in the woodworking shop making cutting boards and birdhouses. He had an enormous collection of Hot Wheel and Matchbox cars. He loved to "go pick out a car" at Reny's and later at Walmart. Going on an outing with his sister to get a new buzz cut at the salon, pick out a car and then out to eat was a perfect afternoon for him. He would proudly take off his hat and announce "Look what I did to my hair!". He loved a good cheeseburger, "Army pants", a new hat, and T-shirts with John Deere or a car on the front. Ken was a pretty good bowler in his younger days and liked arcade games as well.



Ken longed to drive anything anyone would let him drive: a snowmobile, a boat, or a lawn mower. His favorite job was mowing with the mowing crew at Pittsfield Community Supports especially if he could use the John Deere! He later attended Living Innovations in Newport and enjoyed helping to deliver Meals-For-ME. Thank you to Cary Kelly and April Bowley for their amazing insights into Ken.



Sunday was his day to go visit Mama in Dexter. He would fill his "hollow leg" with all his favorites Mama had prepared for him and then go to his brother Ray's house to visit, mow some lawn with the John Deere, of course, and visit with Diane's horses Trooper and Little Jack. Ken always asked "how are the horses doing?".



Ken's family would like to express a special thank you to Lynn Chellis and Nicole Rancourt for always working so diligently on Ken's behalf. Your efforts will never be forgotten. He was fortunate to have a large extended family, wonderful Park Street neighbors, a community of friends, and many wonderful staff to support him. You all enriched his life. Also thank you to Peg Tardif and the exceptional staff of At Home Family Supports, Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford and Hospice of Southern Maine for their wonderful care during his illness. You all helped to make the unbearable bearable.



He is survived by his mother Rita; a very special aunt, Florence Gould; two brothers, Robert Clukey and Raymond and wife, Diane Clukey, all of Dexter, a sister, Katherine and husband Alan Tibbetts of Sidney; nephews, Scott Clukey and his children, Blair and Harlie of Dexter and Brian Tibbetts of Sidney; two nieces, Sarah and husband, Mark Cooper and their son, Bryce of Dexter; and Heidi and husband, Tyler McLellan of Sidney; and numerous cousins.



Ken was predeceased by his father; and a great nephew, Griffin.



Friends and relatives may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, October 14 at Crosby and Neal, 61 Main Street, Dexter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Dexter, with the Rev. Father Rob Lupo officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter.



