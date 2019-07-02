Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Gould. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FREEDOM - Kenneth L. Gould, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born on July 26, 1935, Ken was the son of John P. Gould and Belle Bessey Gould. He graduated from Besse High School in 1953. While in school, Ken participated in the minstrel show, played basketball, served as class treasurer, class reporter and on the editorial board of the school paper. His favorite saying was always, "Silence is golden, but talking is more fun."On Sept. 24, 1955, he married Priscilla Harding of China, Maine. The two met while she worked at Custer's Last Stand (now The Landing). She remembers Ken excelled at peeling potatoes and would volunteer his time at the ice cream shop just to be with her.In 1956, Ken and Priscilla, along with their daughter, Drusilla, moved to California. It was there that their three sons-Dwight, Dewayne, and Doug-were born. But it wasn't long before Maine called them home. In the summer of 1963, Ken and the family journeyed back east and settled down in Freedom. He was a man of many talents and trades, but his life's passion was farming and growing vegetables. Ken's favorite past-times were those he shared with loved ones, such as ice fishing on Moosehead Lake, playing horseshoes at family barbecues, hosting the grandkids for sleepovers, running the family vegetable stand, and fishing for perch in nearby ponds and lakes.Ken was predeceased by his parents; brother George; and his son Dewayne. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Priscilla; daughter Drusilla and her husband, Tom, son Dwight and his wife Brenda, son Doug and his wife Sandra, and Deana Tardiff, his son Dewayne's loving fiance. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law Charlene Gould, Marilyn Levesque and Patricia Higgins; and many nieces and nephews. Ken always had a loyal dog by his side, including the family's current pooch, Molly-Bub.The family wishes to express special gratitude to Ken's sister-in-law, Charlene, for her constant loving support over the years and especially in recent months. Those who knew Ken Gould will forever hold fond memories of him farming, tinkering, fishing, and laughing. He spent a lifetime surrounded by friends and family, and the same was true at the time of his passing.A graveside service will be held at the No. 4 cemetery in Albion, on Sunday, August 11, at 2:30 pm. Following the service, friends and family are welcome to gather at the Besse Building on Main Street in Albion to celebrate the memory and life of a man so many knew and loved.







