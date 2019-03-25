Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Wade Mansir. View Sign

RANDOLPH – Keith Wade Mansir, 71, of Randolph, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019.



He was born in Gardiner, Maine on May 27, 1947, the son of Laurence and Doris (Fuller) Mansir. Keith attend Gardiner schools and graduated from Gardiner Area High School.



Keith became a meat cutter after high school and worked for Harriman & Blacks in Gardiner, then he became interested in repairing televisions, and started his own business, Mansir's TV and VCR Repair, in Gardiner. Keith also had a green thumb and loved growing flowers and had many gardens and opened a flower shop in Pittston. His flowers were so beautiful and many of them were featured in the Kennebec Journal more than once. Keith was very creative and loved working with his hands. He enjoyed working with stained glass and he built the greenhouse that he used to grow his flowers in. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed coaching the baseball team that Mansir's TV, VCR and PC Repair sponsored, and he also enjoyed bowling and belonged to a blowing league.



He was predeceased by his parents, Laurence and Doris; and an identical twin brother, Kenneth.



Keith is survived by his wife Dereen Mansir; four children, Tracy Roberts and husband Don, Kendra Mansir, Susan Hargreaves, and Thomas Mansir; two brothers, Darryl and Mark Mansir, two sisters, Laurel Serois and Karla Schools; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Following the service people are invited to join the family at a celebration of life at the Gardiner



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home







RANDOLPH – Keith Wade Mansir, 71, of Randolph, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019.He was born in Gardiner, Maine on May 27, 1947, the son of Laurence and Doris (Fuller) Mansir. Keith attend Gardiner schools and graduated from Gardiner Area High School.Keith became a meat cutter after high school and worked for Harriman & Blacks in Gardiner, then he became interested in repairing televisions, and started his own business, Mansir's TV and VCR Repair, in Gardiner. Keith also had a green thumb and loved growing flowers and had many gardens and opened a flower shop in Pittston. His flowers were so beautiful and many of them were featured in the Kennebec Journal more than once. Keith was very creative and loved working with his hands. He enjoyed working with stained glass and he built the greenhouse that he used to grow his flowers in. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed coaching the baseball team that Mansir's TV, VCR and PC Repair sponsored, and he also enjoyed bowling and belonged to a blowing league.He was predeceased by his parents, Laurence and Doris; and an identical twin brother, Kenneth.Keith is survived by his wife Dereen Mansir; four children, Tracy Roberts and husband Don, Kendra Mansir, Susan Hargreaves, and Thomas Mansir; two brothers, Darryl and Mark Mansir, two sisters, Laurel Serois and Karla Schools; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Following the service people are invited to join the family at a celebration of life at the Gardiner Elks Club , 148 Cobbosee Ave., Gardiner.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home websitefamilyfirstfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Staples Funeral Service

53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

(207) 582-3102 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close