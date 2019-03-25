RANDOLPH – Keith Wade Mansir, 71, of Randolph, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019.
He was born in Gardiner, Maine on May 27, 1947, the son of Laurence and Doris (Fuller) Mansir. Keith attend Gardiner schools and graduated from Gardiner Area High School.
Keith became a meat cutter after high school and worked for Harriman & Blacks in Gardiner, then he became interested in repairing televisions, and started his own business, Mansir's TV and VCR Repair, in Gardiner. Keith also had a green thumb and loved growing flowers and had many gardens and opened a flower shop in Pittston. His flowers were so beautiful and many of them were featured in the Kennebec Journal more than once. Keith was very creative and loved working with his hands. He enjoyed working with stained glass and he built the greenhouse that he used to grow his flowers in. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed coaching the baseball team that Mansir's TV, VCR and PC Repair sponsored, and he also enjoyed bowling and belonged to a blowing league.
He was predeceased by his parents, Laurence and Doris; and an identical twin brother, Kenneth.
Keith is survived by his wife Dereen Mansir; four children, Tracy Roberts and husband Don, Kendra Mansir, Susan Hargreaves, and Thomas Mansir; two brothers, Darryl and Mark Mansir, two sisters, Laurel Serois and Karla Schools; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Following the service people are invited to join the family at a celebration of life at the Gardiner Elks Club, 148 Cobbosee Ave., Gardiner.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner.
