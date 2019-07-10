Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Keith W. Blackwell, 80, of Madison and Lakeland, Fla., passed away on July 4, 2019 in Madison.He was born on Aug. 19, 1938 in Skowhegan, the son of Ralph E. Blackwell and Josephine (Peters) Blackwell.He graduated from Madison High School, class of 1957. He graduated from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute with an associate's degree in carpentry. In his early work years, Keith was a cattle salesman for a number of years. He then purchased the Country Store in Athens, which became the Blackwell Country Store that he operated for several years.Following the country store he became a salesman in the agricultural field, selling agricultural equipment. A job that he loved and spent most of his life doing.He is a member of the Euclid Masonic Lodge in Madison, where he served as a past master. He is also a member of the Odd Fellows in Madison.Keith loved to dance, he loved music and he loved to socialize, quit with a joke and life of the party.He is survived by four children, Ben Blackwell of Madison, Linda Lambert and her husband, Paul, of Lewiston, Heidi Hainsey and her husband, Mark, of Alexandria, Va., Cassie Somers of Falmouth, Mass.; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. "They have left on their final mystery ride..." A graveside service for Keith and his wife, Joyce will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m., at the Forest Hill Cemetery, Rte. 43, Park St., Madison. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.







MADISON - Keith W. Blackwell, 80, of Madison and Lakeland, Fla., passed away on July 4, 2019 in Madison.He was born on Aug. 19, 1938 in Skowhegan, the son of Ralph E. Blackwell and Josephine (Peters) Blackwell.He graduated from Madison High School, class of 1957. He graduated from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute with an associate's degree in carpentry. In his early work years, Keith was a cattle salesman for a number of years. He then purchased the Country Store in Athens, which became the Blackwell Country Store that he operated for several years.Following the country store he became a salesman in the agricultural field, selling agricultural equipment. A job that he loved and spent most of his life doing.He is a member of the Euclid Masonic Lodge in Madison, where he served as a past master. He is also a member of the Odd Fellows in Madison.Keith loved to dance, he loved music and he loved to socialize, quit with a joke and life of the party.He is survived by four children, Ben Blackwell of Madison, Linda Lambert and her husband, Paul, of Lewiston, Heidi Hainsey and her husband, Mark, of Alexandria, Va., Cassie Somers of Falmouth, Mass.; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. "They have left on their final mystery ride..." A graveside service for Keith and his wife, Joyce will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m., at the Forest Hill Cemetery, Rte. 43, Park St., Madison. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Published in Central Maine on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close