Service Information
Staples Funeral Service
53 Brunswick Avenue
Gardiner , ME 04345
(207)-582-3102
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Staples Funeral Service
53 Brunswick Avenue
Gardiner , ME 04345
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Staples Funeral Service
53 Brunswick Avenue
Gardiner , ME 04345
Burial
Following Services
Cherry Hill Cemetery
West Gardiner , ME
Obituary

GARDINER – Keith F. Whitmore, Sr., 86 of Gardiner, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at MaineGeneral Rehab and Long-Term Care at Gray Birch. He was born in Farmingdale, Maine on July 18, 1933, the son of Benjamin and Lillian (Davis) Whitmore.



Keith had several jobs as a newspaper delivery boy, taxi driver for Robinson's Taxi, Commonwealth Shoe Factory as an edge trimmer, and retiring as a custodian for the MSAD # 11 school district, where they named the Helen Thompson School gymnasium after him.



He loved washing and waxing his car, scooping snow at all hours of the storm, eating popcorn cooked in bacon grease and doing yard work including mowing the lawn with a necktie on. Keith was always known for his dress, wearing a button up shirt with a necktie. While working at the school district he would look over the students that need community service and extra help. He went above and beyond when it came to helping the students. He also liked taking his kids camping and sitting by the campfire with hot a cup of black coffee.



He is predeceased by his parents; and aunt Ellen Prescott. Keith is survived by his wife Hilda Whitmore of Gardiner; four sons Keith Whitmore, Jr. of Tower City, Pa., Leon Whitmore and wife Anita of West Gardiner, Leslie Whitmore and wife Renee of West Gardiner, Lawrence Whitmore of West Gardiner; a daughter Paula Moran and husband John of Wisconsin; three stepchildren Phillip Hodgkins and wife Kathy or West Gardiner, Phyllis Call and partner John Dupont of Chelsea, John Hodgkins of Indiana; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister in law Janice Kelmen of Gardiner.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the Cherry Hill Cemetery in West Gardiner.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







