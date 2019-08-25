HARTLAND - Keith E. Gould, 80, died Aug. 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born Dec. 29, 1938 in Pittsfield, the son of Arnold and Phyllis (Cole) Gould.
Keith was employed at Irving Tannery for 44 years. He was a member of the Corinthian Lodge Masons and the Anah Shrine. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason. Keith and Shirley also attended the Church of Faith in Palmyra.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley; three sons, Weston Gould of Canaan, Harry and wife Tammy Gould, Charles and wife Barbara Gould, all of Hartland; four daughters, Geneva and husband Dean Sides of St. Albans, Evelyn and husband Jim Hall of Oakland, Terry Lee Touche and boyfriend Jack Turner of Hartland, and Tina Ming of Athens; 24 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral and committal services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Hartland with Pastor Kevin Brooks officiating. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport.
Memorial donations may be made to the:
1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300
Topsham, ME 04086.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 25, 2019