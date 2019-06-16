Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Fernald Tozier. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Memorial service 11:00 AM Unity United Methodist Church 13 Depot Street Unity , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

UNITY - Kay Frances Fernald Tozier passed away peacefully in Raymond, N.H., at the age of 87, on June 4, 2019. Born May 21, 1932, in Troy, the daughter of Clyde and Marion Bragg Fernald, she lived in Troy for her early years including several years with her grandparents Medwin and Dora Fernald. She also enjoyed time with her grandparents Oscar and Katie Bragg, her beloved auntie Eula Bragg Knowlton, and the Judson family. She graduated from Unity High School in 1949 and from Farmington State Teachers College in 1953.Kay and Kenneth Elwood Tozier, Jr., were married June 26, 1954, and lived nearly all their married life in Unity. Kay was a teacher in Rockland, Scarborough, and for many years at Troy School where the library at the new school was dedicated to her.She was long-time member of Unity Union Church and the Noel Club of Unity. She was a life-long learner and enjoyed reading, gardening, and travel. She traveled with the Farmington Alumni group for many years visiting some 30 countries. She was known for her compassion, generosity, patience, and subtle wit.She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth "Babe" Tozier, Jr.; and survived by her three children, Susan Tozier of Raymond, N.H., Joel Tozier and wife Nancy of Sidney, and Deirdre Nash and husband Daniel of Auburn, N.H.; and grandchildren Shelby Tozier, Ben Tozier, Amelia Nash and significant other Michael Gross, and Meredith Nash Laliberte and husband Nick. She is also survived by brothers James Fernald and wife Sally, and Stephen Fernald and wife Barrie, sister-in-law Marilyn Tozier Owen and long-time companion Kenneth Phelps of Largo, Fla.; and several special cousins; nieces, nephews; and many good friends.A memorial service will be held at Unity United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Unity College Performing Arts Center in Unity.Donations in memory of Kay may be made to:Unity UnitedMethodist Church13 Depot StreetUnity, Maine, 04988







UNITY - Kay Frances Fernald Tozier passed away peacefully in Raymond, N.H., at the age of 87, on June 4, 2019. Born May 21, 1932, in Troy, the daughter of Clyde and Marion Bragg Fernald, she lived in Troy for her early years including several years with her grandparents Medwin and Dora Fernald. She also enjoyed time with her grandparents Oscar and Katie Bragg, her beloved auntie Eula Bragg Knowlton, and the Judson family. She graduated from Unity High School in 1949 and from Farmington State Teachers College in 1953.Kay and Kenneth Elwood Tozier, Jr., were married June 26, 1954, and lived nearly all their married life in Unity. Kay was a teacher in Rockland, Scarborough, and for many years at Troy School where the library at the new school was dedicated to her.She was long-time member of Unity Union Church and the Noel Club of Unity. She was a life-long learner and enjoyed reading, gardening, and travel. She traveled with the Farmington Alumni group for many years visiting some 30 countries. She was known for her compassion, generosity, patience, and subtle wit.She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth "Babe" Tozier, Jr.; and survived by her three children, Susan Tozier of Raymond, N.H., Joel Tozier and wife Nancy of Sidney, and Deirdre Nash and husband Daniel of Auburn, N.H.; and grandchildren Shelby Tozier, Ben Tozier, Amelia Nash and significant other Michael Gross, and Meredith Nash Laliberte and husband Nick. She is also survived by brothers James Fernald and wife Sally, and Stephen Fernald and wife Barrie, sister-in-law Marilyn Tozier Owen and long-time companion Kenneth Phelps of Largo, Fla.; and several special cousins; nieces, nephews; and many good friends.A memorial service will be held at Unity United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Unity College Performing Arts Center in Unity.Donations in memory of Kay may be made to:Unity UnitedMethodist Church13 Depot StreetUnity, Maine, 04988 Published in Central Maine on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close