Service Information

Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service
445 Waterville Road
Skowhegan , ME 04976
(207)-474-0000

Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Cemetery
Madison , ME

Obituary

MADISON - Kathy M. (Seeley) Cousineau, 63, passed away Aug. 1, 2019 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with family by her side. She was born June 5, 1956 in Dover-Foxcroft, the daughter of Donald Miles and Catherine (Turner) Seeley Sr.



Our beloved Kathy flew to heaven on the wings of her loving husband, "Chickie" and her son, Little Ricky. The angels were playing their song, "Just A Closer Walk With Thee". She is now at peace and spending eternity without pain with her family that she missed everyday here on earth. Her friends and family will miss her very much and are rejoicing in her everlasting peace.



Kathy was a member of the American Legion auxiliary in Madison. She loved spending time with her family and friends and talking over a cup of coffee. She enjoyed watching sports, scratch tickets, playing bingo, and spending time with her friends at the legion and the VFW. She also enjoyed playing cards with her special aunt, Florence Webber and her family.



She was predeceased by her father, Donald Miles Seeley Sr., her stepfather, Robert Maheu; her husband, Gerard "Chickie" Cousineau; her son, Ricky; brothers, Miles and Robbie Seeley.



She is survived by three brothers, Donald Seeley and wife Janice, Ricky Seeley, Edmund Seeley and partner Roxanne, four sisters, Sally Clark-McKenney and husband Dan, Celeste MacDonald, Sueann Carrasco and fiancé Stan, Angela Longley; sister-in-law, Jean Pascucci and husband Robert; stepson, Mike Pascucci and wife Donna; numerous stepchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Oxoxoxoxo.



Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at St. Sebastian Cemetery in Madison at 11 a.m.



A celebration of life will be held after the service at the American Legion Hall, at 20 Maple Street in Madison.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Kathy's memory to







4899 Belfort Road



Suite 300



Jacksonville, FL 32256







