Kathryn was born on July 2, 1939 in Watertown, Mass. to Richard and Alice Ryan. She married David DeTurk in 1971. She worked for many years as a teacher's aide in the Vassalboro Community School and was an active volunteer at the Corpus Christi Parish soup kitchen.



Kathryn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina DeTurk and Rick De Coyte of Dubai, UAE; her sisters, Alice Butler and Patricia Delbos; and her granddaughter, Violet DeTurk. She is preceded in death by her husband, David; her sister, Mary Belsito; and her brother, Richard Ryan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to:



Corpus Christi Parish soup kitchen







