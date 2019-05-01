Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen (Jacobs) Stairs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She grew up in Mt. Vernon and graduated from Winthrop High School in 1966. She attended the University of Maine at Orono and graduated in 1970 with a degree in teaching. She went on to teach high school English for several years before changing her career path to become a Registered Nurse. Kathleen's kind and caring personality made her an excellent care giver.



Kathy was predeceased by her father; and her brother, Mark Jacobs.



She is survived by her mother; her brother, Tom and his wife, Cathy; her two nieces, Jana Drake and Rebecca Sylvester and her two nephews, Matt Jacobs and Jesse Jacobs; as well as seven grandnephews and two grandnieces.



A special and most sincere thanks is expressed to the staff at the Sawyer Street House in South Portland for their loving care of Kathy.



A graveside service will be held at the East Readfield Cemetery on Wednesday, May 1 at 1 p.m.



Donations in Kathy's memory can be made to:



Volunteers of America



Sawyer St. House



388 Sawyer St.



South Portland, ME 04106







