Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Katie" (Merrill) Fox. View Sign





She was born on July 18, 1925 in Casco, Maine but spent most of her adult life in Athens. Katie had three passions - cats, Athens Victory Club sponsored suppers, and cookies and fudge at Christmas. She also loved sewing and crafts and her "short row" of gladiolus soon occupied more than 60% of the garden. A frustration to Durward but a beautiful tribute to her love of flowers. Katie met Durward, her husband, in Portland when he was working at Portland Naval Shipyard. They were married on Oct. 2, 1943. By 1952 they had rebuilt the farm buildings on Fox Hill and began their 50-year journey as dairy farmers. They were committed to living a "no debt" lifestyle. To do her part, and in addition to the strenuous duties of a farmer's wife, Katie was a school bus driver, and worked in the shoe and bowling pin industries. Durward passed on April 25, 2014. For 71 years, they were the model for hard work and frugal living to be certain that their children would have every opportunity possible.



In addition to her husband, Katie was predeceased by her brothers, John and Delvin.



Katie is survived by her brother, Curtis and his wife, Marion. She will be missed sorely by her daughters, Ruth Crocker and her spouse, Barry, Rachel Diminico and her spouse, Robert; and by her son, Richard and his spouse, Patricia. Grammy's cookies and fudge will be sorely missed by her seven grandchildren, Michele Fox, Kelly (Crocker) Fish, Lisa (Fox) Finneran, Terri (Diminico) Vittozzi, Cory Crocker, Melinda (Fox) Hodne, and Tammy (Diminico) Sazo. Katie loved the energy and spirit of her 16 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Courtney, Robby, Connor, Michael, Cassidy, Michael, Mia, Taylor, Kylie, Kelsey, Christopher, Kerri, Kannon, Kolby, and Anthony.



No public memorial services are planned.



The family wishes to thank the staff of the Westgate Rehabilitation Center for the loving care they have extended to Katie for the past several years, and a very special thanks to the members of the Athens Victory Club for "checking in on Katie" for all these years.







BANGOR and Athens - Kathleen "Katie" (Merrill) Fox passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at the Westgate Rehabilitation Facility in Bangor.She was born on July 18, 1925 in Casco, Maine but spent most of her adult life in Athens. Katie had three passions - cats, Athens Victory Club sponsored suppers, and cookies and fudge at Christmas. She also loved sewing and crafts and her "short row" of gladiolus soon occupied more than 60% of the garden. A frustration to Durward but a beautiful tribute to her love of flowers. Katie met Durward, her husband, in Portland when he was working at Portland Naval Shipyard. They were married on Oct. 2, 1943. By 1952 they had rebuilt the farm buildings on Fox Hill and began their 50-year journey as dairy farmers. They were committed to living a "no debt" lifestyle. To do her part, and in addition to the strenuous duties of a farmer's wife, Katie was a school bus driver, and worked in the shoe and bowling pin industries. Durward passed on April 25, 2014. For 71 years, they were the model for hard work and frugal living to be certain that their children would have every opportunity possible.In addition to her husband, Katie was predeceased by her brothers, John and Delvin.Katie is survived by her brother, Curtis and his wife, Marion. She will be missed sorely by her daughters, Ruth Crocker and her spouse, Barry, Rachel Diminico and her spouse, Robert; and by her son, Richard and his spouse, Patricia. Grammy's cookies and fudge will be sorely missed by her seven grandchildren, Michele Fox, Kelly (Crocker) Fish, Lisa (Fox) Finneran, Terri (Diminico) Vittozzi, Cory Crocker, Melinda (Fox) Hodne, and Tammy (Diminico) Sazo. Katie loved the energy and spirit of her 16 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Courtney, Robby, Connor, Michael, Cassidy, Michael, Mia, Taylor, Kylie, Kelsey, Christopher, Kerri, Kannon, Kolby, and Anthony.No public memorial services are planned.The family wishes to thank the staff of the Westgate Rehabilitation Center for the loving care they have extended to Katie for the past several years, and a very special thanks to the members of the Athens Victory Club for "checking in on Katie" for all these years. Published in Central Maine on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close