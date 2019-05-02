BRENTWOOD, N.H. - Kathleen "Kay" Demeritt, 90, died on April 15, 2019 in Naples, Fla., following a brief illness. She was born and raised in Ripley, Maine, on Oct. 5, 1928. In 1948, she married George "Lenny" Demeritt before moving to Brentwood, N.H. in 1950.
She and her husband owned and operated the Len-Kay Campground in Barrington, N.H. for many years and she was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Brentwood, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lenny; and her son, James Demeritt.
She is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Demeritt, Duane Demeritt, and Dennis Demeritt; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at the Tonry Memorial Cemetery, Brentwood, N.H. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. is handling the arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Central Maine on May 2, 2019