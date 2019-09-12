Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Karin Michelle True-Libby passed away August 31, 2019 at Maine Medical Center Augusta from complications of emergency surgery.Karin was born Nov, 28, 1970, to Lydia True and the late Ernest True of Augusta. Karin was a class of 1989 Cony High School graduate.She was the youngest person to graduate with an RN degree from UMA in 1991. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and received her bachelor's degree in Nursing from UMA in 2015. She had a lot of jobs involving pediatrics in Maine and was a traveling nurse and worked at Boston Children's Hospital. She was involved with NAMI, Crisis & Counseling, Waterville Peer Support and a few other groups.She was proud of her many years sobriety and she helped a lot of people who were struggling. She was a Sunday school teacher at Green Street Church and was very active with Camp Mettachewana and Winthrop Woman's Methodist church.Karin enjoyed Disney and visited Disney world a lot of times with her sister Dian Bourgoin and several different friends and family. She was so excited to have been able to have her honeymoon at Disney world.Karin loved Red Sox, softball, Sea dogs, Patriots, Boston Amtrak trips, visits to her friend, Lyn, in New York, Broadway, Disney on Ice, Church fellowship and lots of special friendships she made; Pastor Kristin, Ken and Ruth, Beth, and way too many more to mention. Karin was an inspiration to all who knew her, her special longest forever friend Linda Bushie Gagne meant so much to her. Karin was very special to everyone in peer support, crisis and pediatrics. She was very much loved by her nieces and nephews and all her family and extended family.She is survived by her husband Mike of Brewer, his family of Connecticut; her mother Lydia True of Augusta; sisters Vickey True Rioux of Minot, Dian (Mike) Bourgoin of Winthrop, Lori True ( Jeff) of Arrowsic, brothers Bob True of Auburn, and Brian True of Augusta; lots of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and so very many special friends that meant everything to her.She was predeceased by her dad, Ernie True of Augusta; maternal and paternal grandparents; several aunts and uncles; her great nephew Brayden Madore; and lots of relative's from Germany.Karin will be remembered for her kindness, caring, compassionate loving spirit, her faith in God and she will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept 28, 2019, at Green St Methodist Church in Augusta from 1 - 3 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at







