RICHMOND - Karen Leona Pickett, 70, of Chita Lane in Richmond, passed away unexpectedly Saturday May 4, 2019 at her residence.
Karen was custodian at Dresden Elementary School. She also volunteered at the school working on classroom projects and reading to the children. She was loved and appreciated by all.
Karen was born May 17, 1948 in Manchester, Conn. to William Franklin Sherman and Evelyn Leona La Chance Sherman, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by three sisters, JoAnn E. Webber of Pawleys Island, S.C., Suzanne M. Bell of Plantersville, Texas, and Dana M. Sherman of Augusta.
There was a private ceremony at her home with close friends and her sisters.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Umberhine Library
directed to children's programming,
86 Main Street
Richmond, ME 04357
Published in Central Maine on May 9, 2019