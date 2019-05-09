Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Folsom. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road Farmington , ME 04938 (207)-779-9008 Send Flowers Obituary

STARKS - Karen Folsom, 62, of Starks, went to be with the Lord, on May 6, 2019. She was born in Fort Bragg, N.C. on May 17, 1956, the daughter of Wendell and Helen Brann.



Karen graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, in the class of 1974. Shortly after graduation, she was married and started a family.



Karen loved crafts and was extremely creative. She was well known for her incredibly intricate needlework, as well as her crochet, and knitting projects. Karen always made sure the kids and grandkids had hats and mittens for the winter. Karen enjoyed gardening and tending animals. She had a green thumb. She would tenaciously deadhead her flowers. In fact, she was so meticulous that she would deadhead the flowers she passed by in the store as well.



While her passing leaves a tremendous hole, we do not grieve as those who have no hope. Instead, we trust that we who are in Christ will see her again!



She is survived by her loving husband, Richard K. Folsom Jr.; her father and mother, Wendell and Helen Brann; her siblings, Wendell "Butch" Brann Jr., Kevin Brann, Kim Murray, and Heather Walker; her children, Ryan Goding, Jason Goding, Lindsey Wood, and Dillon Witham; and many grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will take place at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St., in Farmington, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Ryan Goding. The service will be followed by a time of food and fellowship. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.



In lieu of flowers,



please consider making a donation to the:



Franklin County



Animal Shelter



550 Industry Rd.



Farmington, ME 04938



fcanimalshelter.org







Published in Central Maine on May 9, 2019

