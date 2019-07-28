AUGUSTA - Justin "Jup" Winslow Cowger, 95, of Brunswick, passed away on July 17, 2019, at Togus Springs Hospice in Augusta after a short illness.
He was born in Taft, Calif., in 1924, the son of Winslow and Mildred (Light) Cowger. After graduating from Palo Alto High School in 1941, he attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio. His college years were interrupted by service as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy during World War II (1943-46). After graduating from Antioch in 1948, he worked for a small start-up electronics company in Palo Alto, called Hewlett-Packard. In 1955, he moved to Brunswick where he helped establish the Merrymeeting Medical Group. He served as town treasurer for Brunswick from 1967-1972. In 1967 he joined the Regional Medical Program and Medical Care Development, in Augusta.
Jup remained active all of his long life, and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and tennis into his 80s. He spent many happy hours tending his gardens and managing his firewood supply. In his later years he found great pleasure in playing his piano, and always looked forward to competitive card games with his family. After his 92nd year he finally had to give up his favorite activity, driving his pickup truck.
Jup was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Evelyn Mary Earp; his second wife, Paula (Chapin) Burnett; his third wife, Doreen (Sawtelle) Sanderson; and his brother, Wright Cowger.
He is survived by his children Lyn (Cowger) Pacella Adams, Joel Cowger, Scott Cowger, Stuart Burnett, Peter Burnett, Becca (Burnett) Heenie, Jon Burnett, Charlotte Burnett, Jan (Sanderson) Doukakis, and Julie (Sanderson) Duisenberg. He also leaves 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
At Jup's request no formal services will be observed. A celebration of his life will be held in the fall.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to
Published in Central Maine on July 28, 2019