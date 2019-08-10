Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pedrick Funeral Home 1517 Broad Street Keosauqua , IA 52565-0513 (319)-293-3531 Send Flowers Obituary





KEOSAUQUA, Iowa, - June Rollins Pedrick, 85, of Keosauqua, Iowa, departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. She was born on May 24, 1934, at home in Bingham, Maine, to Wilder C. and Lephie Lawyerson Rollins.June graduated from Bingham High School with the class of 1952. Then, she attended Fisher Junior College in Boston. While in Boston, she met Robert Pedrick, of Douds, Iowa. They were married in 1955 at the First Congregational Church in Bingham.June was a lifelong assistant to her husband in their funeral home businesses in Douds and Keosauqua, Iowa. She was also involved in numerous community and church organizations, including PEO, DAR, Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, Trees Forever, and Friends of Lacey. June was famous for smiles and hugs for everyone she met, for her homemade pies, and for her love of nature.Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert, of Keosauqua, Iowa; her daughter, Kathleen (Monte) Humble, of Birmingham, Iowa; her son, James (Gwen) Pedrick of Douds, Iowa; her grandchildren Adam (Erin) Humble; Emily (Brent) Willett, Stephen (Afton) Pedrick, and David Pedrick; great-grandchildren Aiden and Emma Humble and Kate Willett; her sister, Loann Thomas of Topsham, Maine, and her nieces Lisa Thomas and Lori Dana.Her parents and a brother-in-law, Gordon Thomas, preceded her in death.Funeral services were held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, in Douds, Iowa with burial at Mount Moriah Cemetery, north of Douds.Visitation was held on Sunday, July 28, at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, Iowa, with an Eastern Star service following. Pedrick Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.Memorials maybe mailed to:P.O. Box 513Keosauqua, Iowa 52565 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 10, 2019

