OAKLAND - June Meres of Norridgewock passed away on May 22, 2019 at Bedside Manor in Oakland, at the age of 76.



June was a nurse, obtaining her RN from St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. June and her husband, Dick spent some time in Detroit, where she worked in the maternity ward of a major hospital, where their first child was born. They lived in Connecticut for a while before coming to Maine in 1969 and eventually settling in Norridgewock where they raised six children. June was focused on ensuring the best education for her children and others and thus became an active member of the SAD 54 School Board, as well as the chairwoman. She was also interested in the affairs of the town, serving on the Planning Board and the Board of Selectmen for many years. With her children almost grown, she moved on with her political interests and ran for the State Legislature, winning two terms. She then decided to retire with her husband and, together they traveled in their camper, visiting their children in Minnesota, Tennessee, California, and New Brunswick, Canada, as well as traveling through the west.



June's faith was very important to her. She was active on church committees over many years, and taught religious education classes. She helped instill this deep faith in her children.



She will always be remembered for her boisterous laugh, her welcoming nature, and her love and compassion for animals.



She is survived by her husband; six children, their spouses;18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



We watched her leave us through the ravages of Alzheimer's over the past several years. She is dearly missed by us all, yet we are encouraged by June's words:



"We have only just begun, but this



Goal is forever Thine



Even after death's curtain is drawn



Eternal light will shine.



When we meet our Maker



Our struggle He too will see.



He'll say unto us:



"You have done well my children



What you have done until the least



Of my brethren – You have also done unto Me.""



June Meres 1963



We wish to thank the staff at Bedside Manor for their long term devotion to June's care. MaineGeneral Hospice provided exceptional attention to her needs. We also recognize Gallant funeral home for their compassionate care.



There are no visiting hours. There will be a memorial mass and a subsequent reception to be announced at a later date.



A contribution in June's name may be given to the



Servants of the Blessed Sacrament



101 Silver St.



Waterville, ME 04901, or



Mayo Clinic



Alzheimer's Disease Research Center



200 First St. SW



Rochester, MN 55905







