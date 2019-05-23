WINSLOW - Juliette M. (Michaud) Potelle, 87, passed away April 14, 2019 at Inland Hospital in Waterville. She was born Nov. 18, 1931 in Frenchville, the daughter of Wilfred and Delia (Caron) Michaud.
She was employed for 39 years at Keyes Fiber in Waterville.
Juliette is survived by two daughters, Linda Anderson and husband, Charles of Benton, Judy Libby and wife, Carmen Welch of Skowhegan, son, Jeffrey Potelle and wife, Susan of Rago, Kan.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Juliette's memory to an animal shelter of their choice.
Published in Central Maine on May 23, 2019