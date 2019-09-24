Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Merrill. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Service 2:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services at her home Send Flowers Obituary

CHELSEA – Julie Merrill, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2019 at her home in Chelsea.



Julie was born Sept. 8, 1958 in Gardiner to Michael and Loretta (Grazioso) Malloy.



She attended Gardiner Area High School. In 1985, she married Jeffrey Merrill and together they raised their three children. Julie worked 23 years for Associated Grocers and carried onto work for the Family Medicine Institute as an administrative assistant.



Julie enjoyed their family camp up north, outdoor activities, shopping, crafts, trivia nights, and cherished time with her loved ones.



Julie was a best friend, wife, mother, aunt, sister, Me-Me, and so much more. She had a way of making everyone she came in contact with feel special; her door was always open.



Julie was predeceased by her father, Michael Malloy, stepmother Doris Malloy, mother Loretta Grazioso; and brother-in-law Edward "Eddie" Ward.



Julie is survived by her husband Jeffrey Merrill of Chelsea; two sons, Shane Malloy and wife Genni of West Gardiner, Zack Merrill and wife Kristin of Randolph, and daughter Natashia Merrill and boyfriend Paden of Chelsea. She was a proud Me-Me of four grandchildren, Kaleb, Carter, Bailey, and Jaelynn. A loving sister to brothers Gordon Malloy, Steve Malloy and partner Teri, Terry Malloy and wife Tanya, sisters Tina Burton and husband Jerry, Holly Ward, Leslie Beattie and husband Donnie. She held a special place in her heart for her nieces, nephews; and many life-long friends that she held dear.



Julie's visiting hours will be held Friday Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave, Gardiner. Celebration of life will immediately follow at her home.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







Published in Central Maine on Sept. 24, 2019

