PITTSFIELD - Julia Marcia, 89, died peacefully May 24, 2019 at a Portland hospital. She was born April 24, 1930 in Cambridge, a daughter of Clarence and Susie (McKenney) Hinton. She graduated from Unity High School and retired from the Edwards Company in Pittsfield. She was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, baking, gardening and spending time with friends, especially in Jonesport with family.
She is survived by three daughters, Penelope Dana of Hooksett, N.H., Susie and husband, Ken MacDonald of Bowdoinham, Gayle and husband, Bill Dopp of Battle Creek, Mich.; three sisters, Beverly and husband, Ernst Schmid of Melbourne Beach, Fla., Esther and husband, Jim Chiddix of Waterville, and Ellen and husband, James MacMichael of Skowhegan; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many loved nieces and nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Aune Hinton of Sebec. She is also survived by a loving neighbor and best friend of 56 years, Francis Kirk, and an "adopted" son, Chuck Knowlton.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob" Marcia; son, Robert "Robbie" Marcia; brothers, Clarence and James Hinton, sisters, Muriel Bailey, Evelyn Crowther, Secha Mason, Pat Brochu, Jana Hinton, and Nellie Dinsmore Palumbo.
A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Riverside Cemetery, Newport with Pastor Gary York officiating. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport.
Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
In lieu of flowers, plant something in her memory or perform an act of kindness.
Published in Central Maine on May 31, 2019