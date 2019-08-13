Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Lynne Marson Longhust. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEESBURG, Fla. - Judy Lynne Marson Longhurst, 54, of Wildwood, Fla., passed away June 24, 2019 in Leesburg, Fla. after a long illness. She was born in Waterville on Jan. 23, 1965 to Roland and Linda (Henry) Marson. Judy moved to Florida in 1996, living in Wildwood and Port St. Lucia, Fla. areas, until moving back to Wildwood in 2016. Judy was a LPN for the last four years, working in the health field for most of her life. She had a very big heart and loved people.Judy is survived by her mother, Linda Marson of Skowhegan; son, David G. Longhurst II of Wildwood, Fla. and daughter, Dianna and husband, Richard Paterniti of Hope Sound, Fla.; brother, Michael and sister, Kathleen of Waterville, and sisters, Mura Ripley and Jamie Miller of Skowhegan; and her fiance, Joe Adam of Wildwood, Fla.; and seven grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Roland Sr.; and brother, Roland Jr. There will be a celebration of her life August 25 at her mother's house at 30 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.







