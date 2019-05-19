AUGUSTA - Judith Theresa Chase, 63, passed away, May 9, 2019.
Don't grieve for me for now I'm free,
I'm following the path God laid for me
I took his hand when I heard him call,
I turned my back and left it all
I could not stay another day,
To laugh, to love, to work or play
Tasks left undone must stay that way,
I've found that peace at the close of day
If my parting has left a void,
Then fill it with remembered joy
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,
Ah yes, these things I too will miss
Be not burdened with times of sorrow,
I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow
My life's been full, I've savored much,
Good friends, good times, my loved one's touch
If my time seemed all too brief,
Don't lengthen it now with undue grief
Lift up your heart, rejoice with me,
God wanted me now, He set me free.
-Anne Lindgren Davison
Drake, Liam, Indy, Jules, Bunnee, Skip & Buddy will miss you deeply...
Along with all the hearts you have touched...
I love you, Mom...
Sweetest Dreams...
A celebration of life will be held on June 2, at noon. Please contact a member of the family for details.
Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on May 19, 2019