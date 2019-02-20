Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Dawn (Loy) Baswell. View Sign

NEW SHARON - Judith Dawn (Loy) Baswell, 71, on Feb. 18, 2019, was escorted home with our Lord on one side and her son, Derek Aaron Baswell, on the other. For our loss is her rejoice, as she once again is with those that went before her.She was born on June 1, 1947, in Ft Benning (Columbus) Ga., the daughter of Herbert and Betty (Cooper) Loy.Judith (Judy) retired from the United States Postal Service in Hot Springs Village, Ark. She was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church of Bismarck, Ark. She always enjoyed anything that had to do with family. Judy was always so proud to see her son, Wayne, on television with Oaklawn's Horse Racing and was so proud of her son, Derek ,for his service as a Marine or coaching the kid's baseball. She admired her daughter, DeAnne, for starting a successful business and helping her community. Her three children gave her what she loved so much, a loving family. Judy often spoke her mind and it is only one of the many things that will be missed. Quick witted and always ready with a smile and a hug for her friends and family, who will miss this. In 2007, she moved to Maine where she found going to the casino with her best friend Mione would prove to be filled with the adventure only two slot lovers could share. Judy cherished spending time with her family on the phone and hearing about their day. She often went on Facebook to see pictures of them and follow their daily adventures as she watched them grow from afar. Everything that her "grandkids" or "great-grandkids" did, made her beam with pride and she made sure to speak of them to her friends.Judy is survived by her daughter, DeAnne (Joseph) Douin of New Sharon, Maine; her son, Wayne (Andrea) Baswell of Bismarck, Ark.; her daughter-in-law, Toni Baswell Willis of Hot Springs, Ark.; her brother, Herbert (Cher) Loy of East Brunswick, N.J.; brother-in-law, Dale Baswell; and brother-in-law, Billy (Naomi) Baswell. She also had seven loving grandkids, Destiny (Cory) King, Dakota (Ashley) Baswell, Jacob (Keelie) Baswell, Darin Douin, Jeremiah Blue Baswell, Gabriel Baswell, and Phoenix Willis; and five incredible great-grandkids, Bristol, Byron, Rhett, Rustyn, Bella Kate and several nieces, nephews and other family. Near and far she loved them all.Judy was predeceased by her parents; her son, Derek Aaron Baswell.For her Maine family and friends, a visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 21 2019, at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine.For her Arkansas family and friends, there will be a Celebration of Life to be held from 4-7 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the home of her friends Alan and Tracey Hughes at 11184 Hwy 128, Malvern, AK 72104. Arkansas folk may visit her memorial wall at







NEW SHARON - Judith Dawn (Loy) Baswell, 71, on Feb. 18, 2019, was escorted home with our Lord on one side and her son, Derek Aaron Baswell, on the other. For our loss is her rejoice, as she once again is with those that went before her.She was born on June 1, 1947, in Ft Benning (Columbus) Ga., the daughter of Herbert and Betty (Cooper) Loy.Judith (Judy) retired from the United States Postal Service in Hot Springs Village, Ark. She was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church of Bismarck, Ark. She always enjoyed anything that had to do with family. Judy was always so proud to see her son, Wayne, on television with Oaklawn's Horse Racing and was so proud of her son, Derek ,for his service as a Marine or coaching the kid's baseball. She admired her daughter, DeAnne, for starting a successful business and helping her community. Her three children gave her what she loved so much, a loving family. Judy often spoke her mind and it is only one of the many things that will be missed. Quick witted and always ready with a smile and a hug for her friends and family, who will miss this. In 2007, she moved to Maine where she found going to the casino with her best friend Mione would prove to be filled with the adventure only two slot lovers could share. Judy cherished spending time with her family on the phone and hearing about their day. She often went on Facebook to see pictures of them and follow their daily adventures as she watched them grow from afar. Everything that her "grandkids" or "great-grandkids" did, made her beam with pride and she made sure to speak of them to her friends.Judy is survived by her daughter, DeAnne (Joseph) Douin of New Sharon, Maine; her son, Wayne (Andrea) Baswell of Bismarck, Ark.; her daughter-in-law, Toni Baswell Willis of Hot Springs, Ark.; her brother, Herbert (Cher) Loy of East Brunswick, N.J.; brother-in-law, Dale Baswell; and brother-in-law, Billy (Naomi) Baswell. She also had seven loving grandkids, Destiny (Cory) King, Dakota (Ashley) Baswell, Jacob (Keelie) Baswell, Darin Douin, Jeremiah Blue Baswell, Gabriel Baswell, and Phoenix Willis; and five incredible great-grandkids, Bristol, Byron, Rhett, Rustyn, Bella Kate and several nieces, nephews and other family. Near and far she loved them all.Judy was predeceased by her parents; her son, Derek Aaron Baswell.For her Maine family and friends, a visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 21 2019, at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine.For her Arkansas family and friends, there will be a Celebration of Life to be held from 4-7 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the home of her friends Alan and Tracey Hughes at 11184 Hwy 128, Malvern, AK 72104. Arkansas folk may visit her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to leave a remembrance or have Flowers sent to this address.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Bismarck Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery located at 5874 Hwy 7 Bismarck, Ak 71929 Funeral Home Wiles Remembrance Centers

137 Farmington Falls Road

Farmington , ME 04938

207-778-5911 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close