AUGUSTA - Judith "Judy" Ann Quirion, 79, passed away on August 27, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Augusta on May 13, 1940, the daughter of Kingston and Eleanor (Huntington) Paul.Judy lived in Augusta, having attended Cony High School. She retired from a lengthy career at the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife with the State of Maine.She was an avid reader, typically reading one book per day, and a talented gardener, conceiving beautifully landscaped creations throughout her lifetime. Judy also had quite the impressive recipe collection and took great pride in her culinary creations. She enjoyed spending time in Maine and Florida with her many friends, family and her beloved dog, Molly. She will be dearly missed by all.Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Roland Quirion Sr. of Augusta; a son, Roland Quirion Jr. and his husband Charles Pacheco of Chelsea, two daughters, Laurie Brewer and her husband Scott of West Gardiner and Heidi LaMonica and her husband Jason of Augusta; four grandchildren, Amanda, Justina, Jaden and Siena; two great-grandchildren, Mathew and Luke; a sister, Carmen Lee of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Staples Funeral Home, followed by a burial service at 1 p.m. at Veterans' Memorial Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Ave. in Augusta. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at the following web link: https://secure.aspca.org/team/judy-q-memorial-campaign
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 1, 2019