Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann "Judy" Quirion. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Judith "Judy" Ann Quirion, 79, passed away on August 27, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Augusta on May 13, 1940, the daughter of Kingston and Eleanor (Huntington) Paul.Judy lived in Augusta, having attended Cony High School. She retired from a lengthy career at the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife with the State of Maine.She was an avid reader, typically reading one book per day, and a talented gardener, conceiving beautifully landscaped creations throughout her lifetime. Judy also had quite the impressive recipe collection and took great pride in her culinary creations. She enjoyed spending time in Maine and Florida with her many friends, family and her beloved dog, Molly. She will be dearly missed by all.Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Roland Quirion Sr. of Augusta; a son, Roland Quirion Jr. and his husband Charles Pacheco of Chelsea, two daughters, Laurie Brewer and her husband Scott of West Gardiner and Heidi LaMonica and her husband Jason of Augusta; four grandchildren, Amanda, Justina, Jaden and Siena; two great-grandchildren, Mathew and Luke; a sister, Carmen Lee of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Staples Funeral Home, followed by a burial service at 1 p.m. at Veterans' Memorial Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Ave. in Augusta. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at the following web link:







AUGUSTA - Judith "Judy" Ann Quirion, 79, passed away on August 27, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Augusta on May 13, 1940, the daughter of Kingston and Eleanor (Huntington) Paul.Judy lived in Augusta, having attended Cony High School. She retired from a lengthy career at the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife with the State of Maine.She was an avid reader, typically reading one book per day, and a talented gardener, conceiving beautifully landscaped creations throughout her lifetime. Judy also had quite the impressive recipe collection and took great pride in her culinary creations. She enjoyed spending time in Maine and Florida with her many friends, family and her beloved dog, Molly. She will be dearly missed by all.Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Roland Quirion Sr. of Augusta; a son, Roland Quirion Jr. and his husband Charles Pacheco of Chelsea, two daughters, Laurie Brewer and her husband Scott of West Gardiner and Heidi LaMonica and her husband Jason of Augusta; four grandchildren, Amanda, Justina, Jaden and Siena; two great-grandchildren, Mathew and Luke; a sister, Carmen Lee of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Staples Funeral Home, followed by a burial service at 1 p.m. at Veterans' Memorial Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Ave. in Augusta. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at the following web link: https://secure.aspca.org/team/judy-q-memorial-campaign Published in Central Maine on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close