Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000

FAIRFIELD - Judith A. Turmelle, 73, passed away July 12, 2019 at her home in Fairfield. She was born Nov. 10, 1945 in Waterville, the daughter of Alphonse and Adele (Dube) Turmelle.



She attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1963. She was employed at Huhtamaki from 1967 to 2011 when she retired after 44 years to spend time with her family. She was also a bookkeeper, then worked for the Hathaway Shirt Company. Judith was a member of the USW Paper Workers Union and enjoyed spending time with her two cats, "the little ones", Hunter and Austin, spending time and talking to her granddaughter, Bella and daughter, Jaimie.



Judith is survived by her daughter, Jaimie Turmelle of Exeter, N.H.; granddaughter, Bella Garland of Exeter, N.H.; three sisters, Antoinette Duguay and husband, Albert of Fairfield, Juliette Thomas of Fairfield, and Jeanette Michaud and husband, Andrew of Biddeford.



She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Turmelle and wife, Dorothy, brother-in-law, David Thomas.



A graveside service will be held Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville followed by a gathering at 29 Savage Street, Fairfield.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Judith's memory



c/o Jaimie Turmelle



7 Adler Street



Exeter, NH 03833







