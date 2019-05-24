Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Marie (McCormick) Berry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BANGOR - Joyce Marie (McCormick) Berry, was lifted up into heaven on Monday, May 21, 2019. She had enjoyed visits from dear family and friends the day before and the Rev. Chute from the Hermon Baptist Church had visited twice that day to offer comfort and prayer. This meant the world to her and she would want to convey her appreciation and love to everyone who showed her kindness and compassion. Joyce was the youngest daughter of Archie and Alina McCormick and grew up in the small town of Brownville Junction. She became a child of God at the age of eight, and from that point a large part of her life was dedicated to his service. Upon graduating high school, she moved to Bangor and became a certified nurses' aide. She also met Kenneth M. Berry, and would marry him on May 29, 1954. They made their home in Holden and adopted their only child – Holly Berry – in January 1966. Now their little family was complete. Joyce continued to work as a C.N.A., joined the Essex Street Baptist Church in Bangor where she was a member of the Sunshine Girls and, for a while, sang in the choir. Together, Joyce and Ken enjoyed their gardens, hunting, fishing, camping, their camp on East Grand Lake and travel – favorite trips being to Alaska, Hawaii and Branson, Mo. Joyce also enjoyed bowling, ceramics, knitting, crafts, and playing her piano and accordion. Upon retiring, Joyce and Ken spent their winters in Ocala, Fla., where they attended the Wyomina Baptist Church. Joyce loved her time with the people at Wyomina, especially her time as part of the Bell Ringers. While in Ocala she also volunteered at the local hospital and with a local food cupboard. In the summer, they would return to Maine - first to their camp and then, later in life, to a seasonal camper at the Red Barn Campground in Holden. In 2005, Joyce and Ken returned to Maine permanently, buying a mobile home in Skowhegan. First on her list of things to do was to find a local church where she could once again serve. She began attending The Centenary Methodist Church where she found people of her same spirit. She worked in the church clothes closet, helped with church suppers, and was a substitute piano player. She loved that little church and all of its people. During this time, Joyce also cared for her ailing husband and after 60 years of happiness, love and mutual adoration, she lost her beloved in October of 2014. But Joyce was not a quitter … she was a fighter. And facing life straight on, she continued to throw herself into her church, keeping herself busy with friends and family - every year she looked forward to her trips to Canada to spend time with her five very special nieces whom she loved like sisters. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, husband, and three siblings - Juanita Plourde, Phyllis Whitlock, and Herschel McCormick. She is survived by her daughter, Holly Berry Carter, who is prouder of her mother than she could ever articulate, and will miss her every day for the rest of her life. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Vivian McCormick; her nieces, Gloria Price, Doreen Canam, Frances Cyr, Janet Kalinak; and Janice Richard and her nephew, Rick McCormick, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank St. Joseph's Hospital and The Woodlands Assisted Living Facility for the care Joyce received in her final days. All of us who loved Joyce, rejoice in her life and in knowing she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at The Centenary Methodist Church, Dr. Mann Road, Skowhegan, Maine on Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m.







