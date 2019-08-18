Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHELSEA - Joyce I. (Watson) Searles, Aug. 13, 1939 to Aug. 15 2019, passed away at home of a brain tumor surrounded by her family and loved ones.



Joyce was born in Coopers Mills on Aug. 13, 1939. Daughter of the late Gilbert Watson and Evelyn (Redmond) Watson. Joyce was widow of Donald M. Searles, who passed away Aug. 20, 2018. She is survived by her five sons: Donald R.L. Searles and wife, Kelly, of Sanford; Steven and wife, Debbie, of Riverview, Fla., Paul and wife, Erin, of Chelsea, Peter and wife, Rachel, of Vassalboro; Michael of Zephyrhills, Fla.; and two daughters, Cheryl Bolduc of Cape Coral, Fla., and Marie Searles (adopted granddaughter) of Chelsea; special daughter-in-law, Ellie OcOnnor of Augusta; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ranson and wife, Christine Watson, Robert and wife, Mamie Watson, Elwood and wife, Sue Watson, Steven Watson; sister, Pearl Page, and Cora Kowalchuk.



She was predeceased by son and daughter, Jack Searles and Tammy Searles; brother, William Leroy Redmond Watson.



Special thanks to her sister Pearl Page and daughter, Cheryl, for the love and care they gave her in her final months. The family and Joyce would like to thank Michelle Reed her nurse and all the hospice staff for their care and love.



God Bless to all.







