MADISON - Joyce B. Gipson, 85, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Madison. She was born Nov. 21, 1933 on Park St. in Madison, to Vernon and Abbie Boynton. Following graduation from Madison High School in 1952 she attended Deaconess Nursing School.She practiced as an RN until the age of 75, she retired from Mid Maine, Medical General and Redington Fairview General Hospitals.She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Madison Grange. She married Keith W. Blackwell, the love of her life on Oct. 24, 2014.Joyce leaves her sisters, Connie Higgins of Winslow, Linda Pederson (Robert) of York and Fort Myers, Fla.; her children, Cari Hibbard (Kelly) of Madison, Lori Ballash of Rothbury, Mich., Thomas Gipson (Damian) of Lakeland, Fla., Timothy Gipson (Robyn) of Franklin, Tenn., her stepchildren, Stephanie Byce of Barton City, Mich., and David Gipson of Michigan; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and also very special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, LeRoy Gipson; her parents; and her brother, Larry Boynton. "They have left on their final mystery ride..." A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 13, at 3 p.m., at the Forest Hill Cemetery, Rte. 43, Park St., Madison, Maine. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. "They have left on their final mystery ride..." Donations may be made in Joyce's memory - Please give by check/mail or phone or email to: For International Teams Philippines Urban Poor Ministry, Ronnie Rico, One Collective,Attn: Receipting Dept. 2155 Point Blvd., Ste. 200 Elgin, IL 60123 call 800-323-0428 or email: [email protected]

Published in Central Maine on July 10, 2019
