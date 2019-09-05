Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Graveside service 1:00 PM Mount Hope Cemetery South Gardiner , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WEST GARDINER - It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph "Paul" Yager announce his passing on Sept. 3, 2019 from side effects due to Parkinson's disease.



Paul grew up in South Gardiner where his parents (Joseph Paul Yager and Emelyn Leona Farrell) owned Farrells Market. He attended schools in the Gardiner school district. He graduated in 1967 from Gardiner High School.



He married the love of his life Marilyn Gero in 1969 and began their lives together in Gardiner. They welcomed their first daughter Lisa in 1972 and shortly after moved to Chelsea. Six years later they welcomed a second daughter Tracey in 1978.



In the early years Paul enjoyed hunting and spending time at his sister's home on Horseshoe Pond. He was also a member of the Gardiner



Paul gave 110% to anything he did. He loved the outdoors. If he needed to cut down a tree, he would cut them all down. He was always very proud of his gardens and landscaping and enjoyed playing horseshoes in the later years at the Piggery in Augusta. He was always very competitive, he loved to outshine the younger generation.



Paul and Marilyn loved to vacation in Aruba. They went once a year for many years. They visited so often that they were made honorary citizens.



Paul was a man with a tender heart and great generosity. His family and friends wanted for nothing. He especially adored and was proud of his four grandchildren and granddog Destiny who has acted as his companion and protector for 12 years. His grandchildren loved their "Papa". He took them on tour to calm them and for tractor rides to excite them. He even took them to Disney World. In his honor his second grandchild was named after him, Justin "Paul" Spencer and his nephew Shawn "Paul" Prince.



Paul worked in management over the years at Etonic Shoe, Hallowell Shoe and Crow Rope. After retiring, he delivered the Kennebec Journal in Chelsea and parts of Randolph and Augusta.



Paul was predeceased by his parents Joseph "Joe" Yager and Emelyn Farrell, Yager, Tillson.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years Marilyn Gero; daughter Lisa Spencer and her husband Craig of Chelsea and their children, Amy Hanson and her husband Nathan of Knob Noster, Mo., Justin Spencer and his Rebekah of Whitefield, and Jordan Spencer of Chelsea; daughter Tracey Cooley of West Gardiner and her daughter Brittney Cooley of West Gardiner; his great- grandson Oliver Spencer of Whitefield, who God sent to him just in time to adore and with love and pride; sister Elizabeth "Bette" Prince and her husband Gene of West Gardiner; three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the Maine General Hospice team for their support kindness and niece Wanda Wyman for being at our mother's side in love and Godly service not only in these last moments but always.



No funeral service will be held at Paul's request. There will be a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery in South Gardiner on Monday, Sept. 9, at 1:00. All are welcome. John 14:6 /Psalms 118:24.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







