WINTHROP - Joseph Testa, 77, died at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn on March 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



He was born in Sharon, Pa. on May 3, 1941, the son of James C. and Angelina M. Testa (Mindicino).



Joe graduated from Farrell High School in Pennsylvania, and went on to college at C.W. Post, New York and California University in Pennsylvania. In 1968, Joe moved to Maine and received his master's degree at the University of Maine. He was in education for 43 plus years, teaching in Ohio before moving to Maine and teaching in the Bath School system and becoming elementary principal in Bath. Next, he moved to Boothbay Harbor where he was high hchool principal, and later was principal at Madison Memorial High School, Shed High School in Eastport and was also the education manager for Penobscot Job Corp. Over the years he received many leadership awards in education. He always said education was the best of professions.



He was an avid Steelers fan who excelled playing football in high school. Consequently, he was awarded a scholarship to play football at C.W. Post and eventually played ball at California University as well. He loved working around the house and yard after retiring. He also went back to work delivering medication to the home bound.



Joe was predeceased in death by his parents.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Candy, of 34 years; daughter Jillian Testa, son, James Testa; stepson, David King and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Quinn, Fiona, Zachery King; sisters, Marie Zager and husband, Thomas, Christine Testa, Judith Young and husband, Raymond; sister-in-law, Kelly Chapman; and several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit Saturday, April 13, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., after which all are invited to continue in celebration of Joe's life at a reception at the American Legion Post #40 in Winthrop.



Memories, condolences and photos maybe shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



Joe cared very deeply about hunger in children so in lieu of flowers please donate to your local food bank.







