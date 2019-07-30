Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM Cedar Springs Golf Course 63 Bog Rd Albion , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

CHINA - Joseph Stanley (Stan) Theriault 83, of China Maine, passed away peacefully on July 26 , 2019, at his son's home, just the way he wanted. He lived life on his own terms and wanted to go out the same way. He was born to Josie and Joseph Theriault in Knox on April 5, 1936. Thus everyone in the Knox area and family knew him as ( Stan ) or Stanley to avoid the confusion but throughout his work life he was ( JOE ).



He was the devoted husband of 64 years to Constance ( Bernier ) Theriault, who he met in high school in Westbrook and later married in 1955. They then moved to Benton Harbor, Mich. to start his career in the Medical Field as a Lab Tech, which took him too many hospitals around the country, Delaware Ohio. Sandusky, Ohio and Bellvue, Ohio, where he decided to leave the Med Profession.



He was a very fast study in whatever he chose to tackle and after remodeling their home in Castalia, Ohio, he decided he was now a carpenter and joined the Carpenters Union and was happy as a clam. He was involved in the construction of (at the time ) the largest wooden roller coaster in the world at Cedar Point Amusement Park, Sandusky, Ohio, a story he told often. He then partnered with a friend and decided to build and sell Travel Trailers and Truck Campers for a while, which after a year or so he realized he was not the partnering type.



Thus, after 14 years of the sweet sounds of Maine calling us ( which we vacationed here yearly ), they decided to move us back to Maine in 1970 so we could enjoy Maine (the way life should be). He now being a Union Carpenter, his first job in Maine was helping to build Maine Yankee a fact he was quite proud of. It didn't take long and he was on his way up the construction ladder. He was assistant Super for Peachey Builders during Construction of the JFK shopping Center and later as their top Superintendent for many years. He was also in charge of the ELM Plasa renovation for Pittsfield IND, when Bonanza was built and Grants was remodeled. He had many very interesting construction jobs over the years that took he and my mother all over the country, and he loved to talk about them all. Construction was his passion and I was fortunate that he and I shared a lot of those jobs together and reminisced often.



He is survived by his wife of 64 yrs Connie; his son and daughter-in-law Greg and Rebecca of China, his son and daughter-in-law Tim and Rebecca of China; his younger brother Theodore Theriault of Keyport, N.J; lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren



that have settled all over the country, all of which he was very proud of and asked about all the time.



He was predeceased by his two youngest sons Steven Douglas Theriault and Michael Stanley Theriault, both taken far too young and it was a bitter pill for him to swallow. He was also predeceased by a brother at birth and a sister.



Per Dads request there will be no funeral service but we will be hosting a gathering of friends and family to share stories and help my mom through these difficult times, at Cedar Springs Golf Course, 63 Bog Rd, Albion ME at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 3.







CHINA - Joseph Stanley (Stan) Theriault 83, of China Maine, passed away peacefully on July 26 , 2019, at his son's home, just the way he wanted. He lived life on his own terms and wanted to go out the same way. He was born to Josie and Joseph Theriault in Knox on April 5, 1936. Thus everyone in the Knox area and family knew him as ( Stan ) or Stanley to avoid the confusion but throughout his work life he was ( JOE ).He was the devoted husband of 64 years to Constance ( Bernier ) Theriault, who he met in high school in Westbrook and later married in 1955. They then moved to Benton Harbor, Mich. to start his career in the Medical Field as a Lab Tech, which took him too many hospitals around the country, Delaware Ohio. Sandusky, Ohio and Bellvue, Ohio, where he decided to leave the Med Profession.He was a very fast study in whatever he chose to tackle and after remodeling their home in Castalia, Ohio, he decided he was now a carpenter and joined the Carpenters Union and was happy as a clam. He was involved in the construction of (at the time ) the largest wooden roller coaster in the world at Cedar Point Amusement Park, Sandusky, Ohio, a story he told often. He then partnered with a friend and decided to build and sell Travel Trailers and Truck Campers for a while, which after a year or so he realized he was not the partnering type.Thus, after 14 years of the sweet sounds of Maine calling us ( which we vacationed here yearly ), they decided to move us back to Maine in 1970 so we could enjoy Maine (the way life should be). He now being a Union Carpenter, his first job in Maine was helping to build Maine Yankee a fact he was quite proud of. It didn't take long and he was on his way up the construction ladder. He was assistant Super for Peachey Builders during Construction of the JFK shopping Center and later as their top Superintendent for many years. He was also in charge of the ELM Plasa renovation for Pittsfield IND, when Bonanza was built and Grants was remodeled. He had many very interesting construction jobs over the years that took he and my mother all over the country, and he loved to talk about them all. Construction was his passion and I was fortunate that he and I shared a lot of those jobs together and reminisced often.He is survived by his wife of 64 yrs Connie; his son and daughter-in-law Greg and Rebecca of China, his son and daughter-in-law Tim and Rebecca of China; his younger brother Theodore Theriault of Keyport, N.J; lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildrenthat have settled all over the country, all of which he was very proud of and asked about all the time.He was predeceased by his two youngest sons Steven Douglas Theriault and Michael Stanley Theriault, both taken far too young and it was a bitter pill for him to swallow. He was also predeceased by a brother at birth and a sister.Per Dads request there will be no funeral service but we will be hosting a gathering of friends and family to share stories and help my mom through these difficult times, at Cedar Springs Golf Course, 63 Bog Rd, Albion ME at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 3. Published in Central Maine on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close