BRUNSWICK - Joseph "Peter" Pickett, born April 18, 1941, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather, Pete was a friend to all who knew him.Pete grew up in Richmond and graduated from Richmond High School. He went into the service after high school and then went to work for Granite Paving in Topsham, and then worked for Williams Construction for many years. For the last two decades he was employed with Steven McGee Construction in Gardner, Maine.To Peter, friends and family were everything. He had good friends and he was a good friend. He shared his love of the Kennebec with many. He worked hard and valued hard work in others, still working at age 77.We will miss his stories, his smile, and his wit.Pete was predeceased by his parents, Nelson and Opal (Sheldon) Pickett; and brothers, Walter "Tiny" Pickett of Farmington, N.M., and Blaine Pickett of Upton, W.Y.He is survived by his wife, Patricia Porell of Brunswick, Maine; his son, Scott Pickett of Litchfield, Maine; his granddaughter, Emma Rose Tiso Pagani of Greenwich, Conn.; his brothers and sisters, Catherine Pickett of Beulah, Wyo.; Orin "Bo" Pickett of Upton, Wyo.; Nancy Havens of Ft. Worth, Texas; Donald Picket of Pittston, Maine; Richard Pickett of Richmond, Maine; Cora Gardner of Richmond, Maine; Clara Trussell of Pittston, Maine; Anita Meserve of Pittston, Maine; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no services per Pete's request. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.Condolences may be expressed to the family at







